British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $109.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $204,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

