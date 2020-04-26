British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Takes $10.85 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $83.17 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.