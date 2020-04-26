Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

