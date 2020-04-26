Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $264.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average of $289.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

