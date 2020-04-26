Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Post $1.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.82.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

