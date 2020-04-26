Brokerages Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.31. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

CPSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSS opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

