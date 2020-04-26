Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post $4.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $19.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $20.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

GPC stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.