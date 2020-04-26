Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Hasbro posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after acquiring an additional 302,993 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after acquiring an additional 140,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.