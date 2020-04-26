Brokerages Expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. MRC Global posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRC shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In related news, Director H B. Wehrle III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

