Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Regional Management reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Regional Management had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RM. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

RM stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 77,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regional Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

