Brokerages Expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. Superior Industries International posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

SUP opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

