Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.44 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $9.72 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

