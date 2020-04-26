Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($5.89). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.12 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $844.57.

NYSE CMG opened at $882.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.76.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,640,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.