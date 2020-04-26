BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SENS. Guggenheim cut Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics to a sell rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.32.

Shares of SENS opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its position in Senseonics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

