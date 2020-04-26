Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,832.85

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,832.85 and last traded at $1,804.23, with a volume of 72325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,745.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,570.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,546.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,536.87.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,133.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,328 shares of company stock worth $10,150,322 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Cable One by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

