Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

