California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $2.52. California Resources shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 5,710,141 shares trading hands.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

