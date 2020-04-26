Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 28.6% Higher

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) traded up 28.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.84, 2,221,881 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 531% from the average session volume of 351,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Calix alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Calix had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $7,432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Calix by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Calix by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.