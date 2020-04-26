Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.90. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 65,433 shares changing hands.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

