Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 2,192 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

