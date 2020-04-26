Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COF. Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Shares of COF opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,327,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

