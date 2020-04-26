CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 154.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,974 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

