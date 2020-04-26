Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 5,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $307,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,202 shares of company stock valued at $296,894 and sold 28,274 shares valued at $447,336. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.