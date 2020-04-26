Casper Sleep Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $126.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ:CSPR opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

