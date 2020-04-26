Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.73, but opened at $7.31. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1,105,813 shares changing hands.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. 18.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

