Cedar Capital LLC Has $373,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 173,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 332,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,957 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

