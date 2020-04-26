Cedar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

