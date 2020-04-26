Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.41. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.81 per share, with a total value of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,661.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Scott III bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,854.00. Insiders bought 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.