Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of CDEV opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

