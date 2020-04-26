Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $198.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $161.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

