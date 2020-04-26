Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $992,175,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $858,681,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $83.17 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

