Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 0.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average of $225.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

