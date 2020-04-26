Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $113,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

