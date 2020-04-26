Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

Caterpillar stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.