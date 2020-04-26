Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chase makes up about 0.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at $4,521,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $127.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

