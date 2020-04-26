CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.54. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 2,696,602 shares changing hands.

EBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

