Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,433 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Centurylink by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of CTL opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

