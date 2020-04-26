Cfra Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Price Target to $12.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

BBL stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

