Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lowered by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.