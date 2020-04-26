China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) Stock Price Up 39%

China Lending Corp (NASDAQ:CLDC) shares rose 39% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 1,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 105,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

About China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC)

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.