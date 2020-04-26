China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.45. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 914,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

