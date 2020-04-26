Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.