Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Choice Hotels International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.58.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

