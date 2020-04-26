Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

