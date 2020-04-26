CIBC Increases Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Price Target to C$8.00

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ASR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Alacer Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Alacer Gold from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alacer Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.21.

Shares of TSE ASR opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. Alacer Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$7.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.12.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alacer Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

