CIBC Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$30.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Boralex from C$32.00 to C$28.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Boralex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.58.

BLX opened at C$26.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -62.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

