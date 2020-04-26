CIBC Increases Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$3.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$3.40 to C$3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

