CIBC Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$11.75

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday.

AGI opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$11.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

