Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

