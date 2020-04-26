Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Up to $22.80

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.16, but opened at $22.80. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 899,812 shares traded.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 115,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

